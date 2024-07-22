Expand / Collapse search
Secret Service Director Cheatle called out for 'negligent' move before attempted Trump assassination

Former US Marshals task force officer calls Cheatle's leadership 'so negligent'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Birds-eye view of location of Trump's attempted assassination Video

Birds-eye view of location of Trump's attempted assassination

Aerial footage of the Butler Farm Show grounds shows the outline of Trump's stage, the location of the countersnipers and the building from where Thomas Crooks fired at the former president.

A former U.S. Marshals task force member joined the chorus of bipartisan lawmakers in demanding that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resign after her "deplorable" House Oversight Committee hearing on Monday about the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, this month.

"I think nine days out for her to not visit the scene as director where lives were lost is deplorable," Terry Mikels, a former U.S. Marshals Service task force officer and a personal protection specialist with Executive Security Concepts, told Fox News Digital.

Mikels skewered Cheatle after the agency's director revealed at Monday's hearing that she did not read a report detailing if the advance team for the rally site had enough resources.

"While that may not be her actual job, for her not to be apprised of what is going on is just so negligent," he said.

TRUMP SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT HOW GUNMAN EVADE SECURITY

Kimberly Cheatle departs after testifying during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle leaves after testifying during Monday's House Oversight Committee hearing about the attempted assassination of former President Trump. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey Jr.)

Crooks' opportunity to scope out the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds venue beforehand and then successfully climb on top of a nearby roof showed "how easy it is," Mikels said.

"What they've done, in my opinion, is they just showed any potential persons who want to do harm how easy it is," he said. "Anybody could have climbed on that roof."

Mikels said such a national security failure "opens the doors" for people who want their "five minutes of fame."

"It opens the doors for so many potential people who are looking for their five minutes of fame."

— Terry Mikels, former U.S. Marshals Service task force member

"It opens the doors for so many potential people who are looking for their five minutes of fame to do something nefarious," he said, "because they realize how untrained and unprepared this detail was."

WATCH: Secret Service director faces sharp questions at committee hearing

Cheatle grilled over Trump shooting security failures: 'You are a DEI horror story' Video

Mikels' said Cheatle's failure at leading an agency whose purpose is to protect the nation's leaders demands responsibility.

SENATOR POINTS TO ‘MISTAKE’ SECRET SERVICE MADE IN BLAME GAME OVER SWEEPING BUILDING WHERE TRUMP SHOOTER WAS

"I don't think she has a win," he said. "Her biggest win today was apologizing to President Trump, to the family of the slain fire chief and the two victims and taking responsibility."

"There is no reason for this level of complete negligence."

— Terry Mikels, former U.S. Marshals Service task force member

"Like she said, this is completely deplorable, and there is no reason for this level of complete negligence," Mikel said. "And she needs to be held accountable."

Kimberly Cheatle testifies before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has vowed cooperation with all investigations into the agency in the wake of the attempted assassination of former President Trump. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mikels said Cheatle appeared unable to answer "basic questions."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

"We can't wait 90 days or six months for everybody to get prepared. We got a presidential election coming up, the Democratic National Convention, and people need to be ready yesterday."

The Secret Service did not return Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

