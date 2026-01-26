Texas teen dies after Jeep-pulled sled strikes curb and tree during severe winter storm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenage girl was killed and another critically injured in a sledding accident involving a Jeep in Texas, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. Sunday to a call about a sledding accident on a residential street, the Frisco Police Department said.

Two 16-year-old girls were found with life-threatening injuries. First responders performed life-saving measures and rushed the teens to local hospitals.

One teen died of her injuries at the hospital. The other remains in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Wrangler while pulling the two girls on a sled, police said. Witnesses said the sled struck a curb and collided with a tree.

Police said they would not release the identities of the three teens to the public as they are all juveniles, but a social media post by Megan Angle said the girl who died was her daughter, Elizabeth Angle.

"It is with deep despair and utter shock that Brian and I announce the passing of our beautiful 16-year-old girl, Elizabeth Marie Angle," she wrote.

Angle remembered her daughter as "a bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul" who had just got her driver's license and a car.

"Life is fleeting and precious. I take comfort that she had people helping her til the end," Angle wrote. "We will never be the same and never forget how much love she brought to our family. Please lift her up in prayer."

Angle was a sophomore at Wakeland High School. She played soccer for her school team and the club team, FC Dallas.

Police said the investigation remains active. The department warned citizens that snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or even deadly accidents.

A winter storm brought heavy snow and crippling ice to large swaths of the nation, including Texas, over the weekend. Most areas in North Texas were covered in ice, sleet and snow, creating hazardous conditions.