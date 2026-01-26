Expand / Collapse search
Texas

Texas teen dies after Jeep-pulled sled strikes curb and tree during severe winter storm

Another teen remains in critical condition after sledding accident in Frisco

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Hundreds of thousands without power across the South after winter storm kills 17 Video

Hundreds of thousands without power across the South after winter storm kills 17

FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray reports on the aftermath of a massive winter storm impacting multiple states across the U.S. and warns another nor’easter could hit in the coming days on 'Special Report.'

A teenage girl was killed and another critically injured in a sledding accident involving a Jeep in Texas, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. Sunday to a call about a sledding accident on a residential street, the Frisco Police Department said.

Two 16-year-old girls were found with life-threatening injuries. First responders performed life-saving measures and rushed the teens to local hospitals.

One teen died of her injuries at the hospital. The other remains in critical condition.

Elizabeth Angle smiling in a red dress

Angle was a sophomore at Wakeland High School. She played soccer for her school team and the club team, FC Dallas. (Facebook/ Megan Taylor Angle)

A preliminary investigation indicated that a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Wrangler while pulling the two girls on a sled, police said. Witnesses said the sled struck a curb and collided with a tree.

Police said they would not release the identities of the three teens to the public as they are all juveniles, but a social media post by Megan Angle said the girl who died was her daughter, Elizabeth Angle. 

people standing around makeshift memorial

Debra Newby, left, and two others stand by a makeshift memorial, Monday, Jan 26, 2026, in Frisco, Texas, where over the weekend a 16-year-old female lost her life in a sledding accident that critically injured another. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

"It is with deep despair and utter shock that Brian and I announce the passing of our beautiful 16-year-old girl, Elizabeth Marie Angle," she wrote.

Angle remembered her daughter as "a bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul" who had just got her driver's license and a car.

"Life is fleeting and precious. I take comfort that she had people helping her til the end," Angle wrote. "We will never be the same and never forget how much love she brought to our family. Please lift her up in prayer."

makeshift memorial around tree

A makeshift memorial is shown at the site Monday, Jan. 26, 2026 in Frisco, Texas, where a 16-year-old female lost her life in a sledding accident that critically injured another. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Angle was a sophomore at Wakeland High School. She played soccer for her school team and the club team, FC Dallas.

Police said the investigation remains active. The department warned citizens that snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or even deadly accidents.

A winter storm brought heavy snow and crippling ice to large swaths of the nation, including Texas, over the weekend. Most areas in North Texas were covered in ice, sleet and snow, creating hazardous conditions.
