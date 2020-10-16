Second Syracuse University freshman dies in as many days

A freshman at Syracuse University died suddenly late Wednesday — the second death of a first-year student there in as many days, school officials announced Thursday.

John “Jack” Lundin, an 18-year-old Tuckahoe native, “passed away unexpectedly” on Wednesday night, Dean of Students Marianne Thomson said in a statement.

The teenager was studying magazine, news and digital journalism at the Newhouse School of Public Communications and lived on-campus in Flint Hall. University officials did not say how he died.

“We offer our sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to John’s family, friends and loved ones,” Thomson said. “We keep all those who knew and loved John in our thoughts and prayers as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

His death came a day after another freshman, Trevor Pierce, 19, was killed after he was struck by a trolley while riding his skateboard near campus on Tuesday evening.

Pierce, a political philosophy major from New Hampshire, was taken to Upstate University Hospital, but could not be saved.

“This is an especially difficult week for our community as we mourn the loss of two young lives,” Thomson said. “Know that there are resources and services available to support our students, faculty and staff during this difficult time.”

