Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Illinois college cancels classes after student wounded in shooting

'Our thoughts are with our student who remains hospitalized, and we pray for a speedy recovery'

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Illinois college canceled all classes Wednesday after a student was wounded by his roommate during a dispute at a residence hall, the university said.

Kavion Poplous, 18, shot his roommate in Thompson Hall on the Western Illinois University campus around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the school said in a news release.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Western Illinois University freshman Kavion Poplous fled the campus after allegedly shooting his roommate Tuesday night. The school canceled all classes Wednesday and locked all buildings and residence halls. 

Western Illinois University freshman Kavion Poplous fled the campus after allegedly shooting his roommate Tuesday night. The school canceled all classes Wednesday and locked all buildings and residence halls.  (Western Illinois University)

Poplous, a freshman at the Macomb, Ill.,-based university, fled after the shooting. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. His condition was not known, the school said.

"Our thoughts are with our student who remains hospitalized, and we pray for a speedy recovery," said WIU Interim President Martin Abraham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a precaution, the school has locked all buildings and residence halls until further notice and all in-person and online classes Wednesday were canceled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was not clear what led to the shooting. University spokeswoman Darcie Shinberger told WIFR-TV that the shooting occurred in a dorm room. Investigators are trying to determine a motive.

Trending in US