Second-largest Minnesota school district to offer temporary virtual learning amid ICE operations

Option set to start Jan 22 as Saint Paul Public Schools cites safety concerns

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin joins 'America's Newsroom' reacting to school closures in Minneapolis in the aftermath of an ICE-involved shooting that killed a woman amid protests.

The second-largest school district in Minnesota said it will offer a temporary virtual learning option for students, citing safety concerns tied to an increased presence of federal immigration agents in the Twin Cities. 

Saint Paul Public Schools said the option is intended for students who do not feel comfortable attending school in person and will begin on Jan. 22. 

Families will receive a registration link by email on Thursday.

To prepare for the temporary virtual learning option, the district said it will not have classes on Jan. 20–21, in addition to the previously scheduled closure on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

LOS ANGELES STUDENTS SKIPPING CLASS DUE TO 'FEAR' OF IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

Students stand outside a government building holding signs during a daytime demonstration.

Students gather during a school walkout to protest federal immigration enforcement at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan. 14, 2026. (Stephen Maturen/Getty)

In the lead-up to the district’s decision to offer a temporary virtual learning option, student attendance plummeted, particularly among students who speak Spanish at home, according to data shared with MinnPost. 

On Jan. 9, two days after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer during a federal enforcement operation in Minneapolis, 51% of students whose home language is Spanish did not show up to school, the outlet reported.

Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley said in a YouTube video posted Wednesday on the Saint Paul Public Schools website that over the past several days, she received hundreds of messages about offering a temporary virtual learning option amid ICE operations in the state.

MINNEAPOLIS-AREA LEADERS CONDEMN ICE, CALL FOR REMOVAL AMID TRUMP DEPORTATION CAMPAIGN

Community members, some kneeling with hands raised, shout at federal agents on a Minneapolis street amid heightened tensions.

Community members confront federal agents after an immigration raid that resulted in detentions and followed the fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 13, 2026. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

"Our goal is to ensure that all students can stay connected to the school whether that is in-person or virtually," she told parents.

Stanley did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on what criteria would be used to determine when the virtual learning option would end.

Minneapolis Public Schools initially canceled classes on Jan. 8–9 after the shooting death of Good, but said in-person learning at all buildings resumed on Monday.

High school students hold signs and gather outside a state capitol building during a protest.

High school students gather for an anti-ICE protest outside the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota, Jan. 14, 2026. (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

Both school districts’ decisions to offer virtual learning come amid lingering concerns among educators and parents about academic setbacks and mental health challenges linked to prolonged remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saint Paul Public Schools hasn’t specified how long its temporary virtual option will last, while Minneapolis Public Schools has set a Feb. 12 end date for its own online option.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
