Minneapolis-area leaders condemn ICE, call for removal amid Trump deportation campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minneapolis-area leaders on Tuesday formally denounced federal immigration authorities and called for their removal from the region amid the Trump administration's deportation campaign.

The Hennepin County Administration, Operations and Budget Committee unanimously passed a resolution condemning ICE and calling for the removal of ICE personnel and assets from Minnesota.

In a statement, the seven-member committee said it did "not take this action lightly."

MINNESOTA LAWSUIT OVER TRUMP'S ICE 'INVASION' WON'T SUCCEED: LEGAL EXPERT

"It comes forward in the context of an additional 1,000 ICE agents due to arrive in the metro area during the largest deployment of DHS resources in our nation's history, anywhere," committee Vice Chair Debbie Goettel said.

The committee framed the vote as a stand to protect residents. The board will vote to formally adopt the resolution in its Jan. 27 meeting.

"We stand with our immigrant communities, our protesters and observers, and our neighbors standing together to bring accountability to this unconscionable show of force," Goettel said.

The vote came hours after President Donald Trump said his administration will withhold federal payments from sanctuary jurisdictions beginning Feb. 1.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR HEARING AFTER DEADLY ICE SHOOTING IN MINNEAPOLIS

In a Truth Social post, Trump said sanctuary cities hamper federal immigration enforcement efforts at the expense of public safety.

"And it breeds fraud and crime and all the other problems that come. So we’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary," Trump wrote.

Earlier in the week, the Department of Homeland Security said it would be sending additional federal agents to protect Minnesota immigration officers as they conduct enforcement operations while facing protesters.

Minnesota has become a flashpoint in Trump's deportation campaign following last week's fatal shooting of Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent as she attempted to ram into him with her vehicle, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The city of Minneapolis is suing the federal government over the law enforcement operations, which local officials said have been marked by racial profiling and excessive force.