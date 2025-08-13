Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Seattle

Second inmate in three months escapes Seattle airport custody, caught on video without restraints

20-year-old John Nino was being transported from New Mexico when he slipped away Tuesday evening

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
close
Suspect on the loose after escaping custody at Seattle airport Video

Suspect on the loose after escaping custody at Seattle airport

Authorities are urging the public to remain on alert after 20-year-old John Nino escaped custody at Sea-Tac airport Aug. 12. (Credit: FOX 13 Seattle)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the second time in just over three months, an inmate has escaped custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Surveillance footage shows 20-year-old John Nino "appears to have removed his wrist restraints" before bolting toward Highway 99, according to a Facebook update Wednesday morning from the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC).

The breakout happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, while Nino was being transported through Sea-Tac.

The DOC said he was last seen wearing a red coat and dark gray or black sweatpants before fleeing across the light rail tracks on the east side of the airport and heading toward International Boulevard and Highway 99.

SMILING FUGITIVE RECAPTURED AND RETURNED TO KENTUCKY AFTER DRAMATIC AIRPORT ESCAPE

Surveillance image of John Nino running at Sea-Tac Airport

Surveillance footage shows John Nino running inside Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Aug. 12, 2025. (Washington Department of Corrections via Facebook)

"If you see Nino, do not approach him. Please call 911," the department warned.

Nino, who is 6-foot-2 and 154 pounds, was under community supervision for a second-degree robbery conviction in Thurston County. The DOC issued a warrant for his arrest in June after he failed to meet with his community corrections officer. 

Nino was arrested several days ago in New Mexico and was being returned to Washington state custody when he slipped away.

PASSENGER IN CUSTODY AFTER 'DIRECT THREAT' TO AIRPLANE SHUTS DOWN SEATTLE AIRPORT RUNWAYS

Booking photo of John Nino in black hoodie

John Nino, 20  (Washington Department of Corrections via Facebook)

In May, inmate Sedrick T. Stevenson escaped from Sea-Tac while being transported to Kentucky in a case not handled by the DOC, the department clarified in an email to Fox News Digital.

Stevenson ran through the terminal, boarded the light rail and remained at large for over a month before his June capture. FOX 13 Seattle, which has closely tracked both incidents, noted this is the second such escape from Sea-Tac in under 100 days.

Sedrick T. Stevenson

Sedrick T. Stevenson, 28, is wanted for allegedly escaping police at a Seattle airport. (Port of Seattle Police)

Authorities say DOC officers and local law enforcement are involved in the search for Nino. It’s unclear if Sound Transit security is assisting. Despite an immediate search near the light rail station Tuesday night, he has not yet been found.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DOC has not said whether any changes have yet been made to transport protocols.

In an email to Fox News Digital, DOC officials said it is "focused on finding [Nino]" but will conduct a "critical incident review" to determine how he was able to escape.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X
Close modal

Continue