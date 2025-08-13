Second inmate in three months escapes Seattle airport custody, caught on video without restraints

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For the second time in just over three months, an inmate has escaped custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Surveillance footage shows 20-year-old John Nino "appears to have removed his wrist restraints" before bolting toward Highway 99, according to a Facebook update Wednesday morning from the Washington Department of Corrections (DOC).

The breakout happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 12, while Nino was being transported through Sea-Tac.



The DOC said he was last seen wearing a red coat and dark gray or black sweatpants before fleeing across the light rail tracks on the east side of the airport and heading toward International Boulevard and Highway 99.



"If you see Nino, do not approach him. Please call 911," the department warned.

Nino, who is 6-foot-2 and 154 pounds, was under community supervision for a second-degree robbery conviction in Thurston County. The DOC issued a warrant for his arrest in June after he failed to meet with his community corrections officer.



Nino was arrested several days ago in New Mexico and was being returned to Washington state custody when he slipped away.



In May, inmate Sedrick T. Stevenson escaped from Sea-Tac while being transported to Kentucky in a case not handled by the DOC, the department clarified in an email to Fox News Digital.



Stevenson ran through the terminal, boarded the light rail and remained at large for over a month before his June capture. FOX 13 Seattle, which has closely tracked both incidents, noted this is the second such escape from Sea-Tac in under 100 days.

Authorities say DOC officers and local law enforcement are involved in the search for Nino. It’s unclear if Sound Transit security is assisting. Despite an immediate search near the light rail station Tuesday night, he has not yet been found.



The DOC has not said whether any changes have yet been made to transport protocols.

In an email to Fox News Digital, DOC officials said it is "focused on finding [Nino]" but will conduct a "critical incident review" to determine how he was able to escape.