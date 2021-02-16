Expand / Collapse search
Seattle
Seattle woman, 90, gets coronavirus vaccine, walks 6 miles through snow, cold

Parts of Seattle were covered in nearly 6 inches of snow

Vandana Rambaran
By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
90-year-old Seattle woman walks 6 miles in snow to secure COVID vaccine appointment

A 90-year-old Seattle woman walked six miles in the snow on Sunday after finally securing an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine for herself.

A 90-year-old Seattle woman walked 6 miles in the snow on Sunday after finally securing an appointment to get a coronavirus vaccine shot.

Fran Goldman said it was a hassle to get an appointment for the vaccine, but that was a top priority for her since she wanted to see her grandchildren after months in quarantine. 

"I had been spending a great deal of my time trying to get an appointment for a vaccination and finally on Friday, late afternoon I got one, Goldman told Q13 FOX of Seattle. "I woke up Saturday to all the snow and thought ‘uh oh’. I know that our driveway is inaccessible in the snow."

Parts of Seattle were covered in nearly 6 inches of snow after a winter storm swept the area over the weekend. 

Despite blustery conditions and dangerous wind chills, Goldman attempted a practice walk from her home to a hospital 3 miles away on Saturday and got about two-thirds of the way before being satisfied she'd be able to make the trip the following day. 

On Sunday, she made the trek and arrived slightly later than intended but with no issues. 

"I got my vaccination and then I was told I had to sit and wait 15 minutes to make sure there was no reaction and I said I’m delighted to sit," Goldman said.

