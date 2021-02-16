Son of NY nursing home victim blasts CNN's Chris Cuomo: 'Interview us' and learn what happened

Two sons of a New York nursing home victim on Tuesday blasted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not yet apologizing for his mishandling of the coronavirus-related deaths of seniors.

"He's consistently lied and gaslighted us and called us names from the beginning. In May, I asked on CNN for an apology. Today, [Gov. Cuomo] is still blaming us and deflecting. I'm asking CNN, Chris Cuomo, his brother, to interview us and learn what really happened," Daniel Arbeeny told "Fox & Friends."

Daniel’s brother, Peter, said their father was a "vibrant person and active." Their father worked with Peter for "25 years." However, when he got "sick," he ended up "falling and in the hospital and then rehab."

Peter continued, "He was a wonderful, funny, loving father, friend, [and] neighbor. He lived 89 years in his father's house, and that's where we took him to for his final days. My father was an amazing person, and I would like to say that I think that [Fox News] has been on the right side of history on this issue. And my family and my father and all the thousands of families, thank you for bringing light to this."

Embattled Gov. Cuomo admitted Monday that he should have moved sooner to release relevant data related to COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes amid mounting criticism of his administration’s handling of the scandal.

In his first press conference since reports surfaced that his office underreported or withheld critical information on nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said all relevant information was "fully, publicly and accurately reported." When asked if he felt the need to apologize, the New York governor said his team’s failure to publicly address concerns created a "void" that allowed the spread of "conspiracy theories."

"We made a mistake in creating the void," Cuomo said. "We made a mistake in creating the void when we didn't provide information, it allowed press people, cynics, politicians to fill a void."

Peter claimed to have been "stonewalled" by the Democratic Party because they have been "coddling and protecting Cuomo."

"I would want to be the first person to tell Cuomo that what he doesn't like about Trump is exactly who he is. He's Trump's twin, and he should learn a little empathy. He should learn to own his mistakes. He wants to be glorified. OK, you did things right but you also did things wrong," Peter said.

"And not apologizing to a family member for the thousands of family members is unconscionable. He has forgotten the face of his father, unfortunately."

Monday's developments involving Gov. Cuomo once again received scant coverage on CNN's primetime hours, including no mention by his little brother. Chris Cuomo regularly hosted his brother for chummy interviews last year as the pandemic raged in New York.

"If we get the truth out, people will then be able to properly judge and they would be mortified," said Daniel Arbeeny.

