Seattle shootout involving police leaves at least 1 suspect dead: report

At least one suspect was dead Tuesday night after a shootout in Seattle in which two other people were wounded, according to a report.

The gunfire broke out near Jimi Hendrix Park in the city’s Central District, according to Q13 FOX of Seattle.

Police received a call about gunshots around 9:15 p.m. and responding officers heard more shots when they arrived in the area, Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette told the station.

MISSISSIPPI SHERIFF'S DEPUTY DIES AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH SUSPECT

One suspect came around a corner and fired at police, who returned the fire, ultimately killing the suspect at the scene, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police later found two other people with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital, with one of them, a woman, in critical condition, Q13 reported.

The two wounded people were believed to have been shot by the suspect, The Seattle Times reported. Police believe the gunman and the victims may have known each other, the report said.

Neither the suspect nor the wounded people were immediately identified.