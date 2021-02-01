Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Mississippi sheriff’s deputy in critical condition after shootout with suspect

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after he was involved in a shooting incident Monday afternoon, according to reports.

The Hancock Sheriff’s Deputy was being airlifted to the University Medical Center in New Orleans after he was shot and injured near Kiln, Miss. – which is located near the southeastern border with Louisiana.

 

A suspect was shot and also being airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities said the deputy had been responding to a home about 20 months north of Kiln when he was shot at the location.

ROCHESTER COPS INVOLVED IN PEPPER-SPRAYING NINE-YEAR-OLD GIRL SUSPENDED

Sheriff Rick Adam told Jackson, Mississippi’s WJTV another deputy arrived for back up and shot the suspect who shot the first deputy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ATF New Orleans said its Special Agents were providing assistance to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. 

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. The Hancock Sheriff’s Department was not available for comment.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money