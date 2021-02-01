Mississippi sheriff’s deputy in critical condition after shootout with suspect

A Mississippi sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after he was involved in a shooting incident Monday afternoon, according to reports.

The Hancock Sheriff’s Deputy was being airlifted to the University Medical Center in New Orleans after he was shot and injured near Kiln, Miss. – which is located near the southeastern border with Louisiana.

A suspect was shot and also being airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities said the deputy had been responding to a home about 20 months north of Kiln when he was shot at the location.

ROCHESTER COPS INVOLVED IN PEPPER-SPRAYING NINE-YEAR-OLD GIRL SUSPENDED

Sheriff Rick Adam told Jackson, Mississippi’s WJTV another deputy arrived for back up and shot the suspect who shot the first deputy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ATF New Orleans said its Special Agents were providing assistance to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. The Hancock Sheriff’s Department was not available for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.