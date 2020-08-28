Seattle arson suspects seen on video throwing 'firebombs' at police union building; officials offering $1K reward

Seattle-based police officials are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of two people who allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG) building earlier this week, according to authorities and recent reports.

SPOG released surveillance footage late Thursday that shows a masked woman and a hooded man who investigators believe are linked to the Monday night incident where "firebombs" where thrown at the guild’s offices on Fourth Avenue South in SoDo, the guild said.

The footage further shows people throwing several firebombs at the building in what officials called “Antifa” attacks.

SEATTLE RIOTERS ALLEGEDLY SEAL POLICE PRECINCT DOORS USING QUICK-DRY CONCRETE, START FIRE NEARBY

SPOG President Mike Solan called on a local city council member to condemn the violence against police officers.

“Criminal actors conducting acts of domestic terrorism are bent on killing police officers and destroying private and public property. Enough is enough,” he said. “Seattle deserves public safety.”

Q13 FOX Seattle reported that Crime Stoppers Puget Sound is now offering a $1,000 reward in connection with the "firebomb" arson.

Earlier the same night, police were attacked by protesters who broke windows, scrawled graffiti and threw objects at its West Precinct night before moving to the East Precinct, police said.

SEATTLE POLICE SERGEANT PLACED ON LEAVE, INVESTIGATED FOR INCIDENT CAUGHT ON TAPE

There, they started a fire next to the building and “placed quick-drying cement in exterior precinct door locks,” police said, in an alleged attempt to prevent the officers from being able to get out, according to local KOMO News.

“They mixed up the ‘Quikrete’ and then tried to seal off the exits,” Seattle PD Sgt. Randy Huserik told the outlet. “I don’t think there’s a lot of leaps that have to be made about what their intent was.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP