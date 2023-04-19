Seattle apartments evacuated after firework goes off, sending man to hospital

An apartment building was evacuated and one man was taken to the hospital in Seattle after mishandled fireworks caused an explosion Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a fire in an apartment building on the 100 block of 1st Avenue North at around 9:30 a.m. local time. First responders treated a patient at the scene who was in serious condition, authorities said.

911 calls were made from inside the building and people reported hearing an explosion inside a basement unit, SFD said.

DIVERS OFF SEATTLE INSPECT GROUNDED FERRY AFTER IT LOSES POWER, RUNS AGROUND

The building was evacuated as a safety precaution and HazMat crews were also called to the scene.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) detective Judinna Gulpan told local news station KOMO that the explosion was caused by a man handling fireworks. The detective said one of the fireworks went off and the man sustained a "non-life-threatening injury" to his hand.

MISSING WOMAN'S FAMILY ‘BAFFLED’ BY VIDEO OF COLLEGE STUDENT'S LAST KNOWN LOCATION

Paramedics reportedly transported the patient to Harborview Medical Center after first responders provided aid.

KOMO reported the police department's bomb squad is on the scene to ensure there are no other "volatile materials in the residence." Gulpan told the outlet that officials are not concerned about a gas station located next to the apartment building.

COPS HAVE PERSON OF INTEREST AFTER BODY IN FLAMES FOUND IN FLORIDA FIELD

The Seattle Police Department is investigating the incident. Police said there was one victim with a non-life-threatening injury and instructed residents to stay out of the area and expect traffic delays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said more information will be released when it becomes available.