Seattle apartments evacuated after firework goes off, sending man to hospital

Seattle police say one victim with non-life-threatening injury treated at scene of reported explosion at apartment building

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo , Haley Chi-Sing | Fox News
Seattle police said one victim with a non-life-threatening injury was treated at the scene of a reported explosion at an apartment building. (KCPQ)

An apartment building was evacuated and one man was taken to the hospital in Seattle after mishandled fireworks caused an explosion Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a fire in an apartment building on the 100 block of 1st Avenue North at around 9:30 a.m. local time. First responders treated a patient at the scene who was in serious condition, authorities said.

911 calls were made from inside the building and people reported hearing an explosion inside a basement unit, SFD said. 

People gather around scene of reported explosion in downtown Seattle

An apartment building in downtown Seattle was evacuated after 911 callers reported an explosion in a basement unit.  (KCPQ)

The building was evacuated as a safety precaution and HazMat crews were also called to the scene.  

Seattle Police Department (SPD) detective Judinna Gulpan told local news station KOMO that the explosion was caused by a man handling fireworks. The detective said one of the fireworks went off and the man sustained a "non-life-threatening injury" to his hand. 

Seattle Police Department vehicles are parked outside of scene of reported explosion

The Seattle Fire Department responded to 911 calls of a fire in a apartment building at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time.  (KCPQ)

Paramedics reportedly transported the patient to Harborview Medical Center after first responders provided aid. 

KOMO reported the police department's bomb squad is on the scene to ensure there are no other "volatile materials in the residence." Gulpan told the outlet that officials are not concerned about a gas station located next to the apartment building. 

Authorities evacuated an apartment building as a precaution after a reported explosion

A man was reportedly handling fireworks when one of the fireworks went off, causing a non-life-threatening injury to his hand, local news station KOMO reported.  (KCPQ)

The Seattle Police Department is investigating the incident. Police said there was one victim with a non-life-threatening injury and instructed residents to stay out of the area and expect traffic delays. 

Authorities said more information will be released when it becomes available. 

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.