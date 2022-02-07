School district honors Kyle Mullen, Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'Hell Week' training

The high school Navy SEAL candidate Kyle Mullen attended released a statement the day after the Navy confirmed he died after completing "Hell Week" training in California.



"We are all heartbroken to hear of Kyle’s passing. He was an outstanding young man whose dedication to serving our country was commendable. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of Kyle’s family and friends during this difficult time," Superintendent Dr. Charles Sampson told Fox News in a statement.



Manalapan High School in New Jersey had a moment of silence Monday, and counseling services are available to students and staff in need. Mullen will be honored at the upcoming football banquet, a spokeswoman said. The school is also looking into having the football team wear Mullen’s number on their helmets next season and retiring his number.



NAVY IDENTIFIES SEAL CANDIDATE WHO DIED AFTER 'HELL WEEK' TRAINING

Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness, the Navy said.

The other sailor, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized in stable condition, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.

The cause of death is unknown and under investigation. Both men fell ill just hours after they successfully completed the test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for the elite Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) class.



NAVY SEAL CANDIDATE DEAD AFTER COMPLETING 'HELL WEEK' TRAINING IN CALIFORNIA

The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week.



Mullen joined the Navy in March 2021, according to his Navy biography. He reported to SEAL training in Coronado in July, the Union-Tribune said.

Mullen was a former football star at Manalapan High School who later played at Yale and Monmouth University, according to the Asbury Park Press.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Jessica Chasmar, Brie Stimson contributed to this report.