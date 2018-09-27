Seagram's heiress wants more freedom after Nxivm house arrest

Seagram’s heiress and Nxivm member Clare Bronfman thinks her $100 million bond should buy her just a little more freedom.

Bronfman has been subject to home confinement, electronic monitoring, and short excursions since she was busted for her role in reputed upstate sex cult Nxivm.

But her attorneys Wednesday requested that the judge allow the heiress more time outdoors during one of her three permitted weekly jaunts.

“We write to respectfully request that Ms. Bronfman’s conditions of release be modified to increase one of the three weekly sessions in which she is allowed to leave her home for exercise or grocery shopping from 90 minutes to 120 minutes,” defense lawyer Kathleen Cassidy writes in her filing to Brooklyn federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis.

Bronfman is charged with money laundering, extortion and other crimes in connection with the Albany-area group, which is accused of keeping and branding a harem of women for leader Keith Raniere to bed.

