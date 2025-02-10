Scottsdale plane crash: 1 dead, 4 injured after small jet smashes into bigger jet as landing gear fails

At least one person is dead and four others injured after a small jet's landing gear failed, causing it to careen off the runway and smash into a bigger jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday afternoon.

Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio said a person was trapped in the small jet after the crash, but rescuers were able to free them from the wreckage. The person was transferred to a trauma center in critical condition.

He said another person was also taken to a trauma center in critical condition, while one was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. A fifth person refused treatment, Folio said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are going out to everybody in the aviation community that this affects today," Kelli Kuester, Aviation outreach and planning coordinator for the Scottsdale Airport said.

The plane was coming from Austin, Texas when it crashed, a spokesperson for the airport said during the update.

Officials said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the crash to Fox News Digital.

"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10," the FAA said in a statement.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said she was "devastated" to hear about the crash.

"I’m devastated to hear that a fatal plane crash has occurred at Scottsdale Airport. My thoughts are with the victims of this terrible accident and their loved ones," Mayes wrote in a post on X.

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky also shared a statement with Fox 10 Phoenix and said they are closely monitoring the situation.

"Today, Scottsdale sadly experienced an aircraft accident at our airport. Based on the information provided thus far, it appears at least one person is dead after two jets collided on the runway at Scottsdale Airport," Borowsky said. "We are closely monitoring the situation, and we are in touch with airport, police and federal agencies and will update the community as we have further information."

"On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, we offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment. We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers. I would also like to thank our first responder community for their quick action and service in this situation."

The airport confirmed the crash in a post on X.

"An accident has occurred upon arrival to runway 21," the airport posted on X. "Fire Department is on scene assessing the situation. Scottsdale Airports runway is currently closed."

Folio said that the runway is closed and will remain closed for the "foreseeable future."

"On behalf of the city of Scottsdale, the fire department, the police department, Glendale, and everybody else that's out here working this, where we've got our automatic eight partners out here currently working the scene. And we're doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that's still on board," Folio said.

