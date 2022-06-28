Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

School shootings hit two-decade record high in 2021, according to government report

43 school shootings in the last school year resulted in deaths, while 50 caused injuries

By Paul Best | Fox News
Uvalde police reportedly waited more than one hour to breach classroom Video

Uvalde police reportedly waited more than one hour to breach classroom

The 'Fox & Friends' co-hosts discuss the Uvalde police response after a shooter killed more than 20 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School.

There were 93 school shootings at K-12 campuses throughout the United States in the 2020-21 school year, the highest number since the federal government started tracking the data about 20 years ago, according to a report by the National Center for Education Statistics released on Tuesday. 

Deaths resulted from 43 of those shootings, while the other 50 caused injuries. 

The 93 school shootings in the last school year mark a grim increase from the 2000-01 data, when just 23 shootings were records on school campuses. 

Hearts on a banner hang on a fence at a boarded up Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two adults were killed on May 24. 

Hearts on a banner hang on a fence at a boarded up Robb Elementary School, where 19 children and two adults were killed on May 24.  (AP/Eric Gay)

The report did note some positive trends, including a decrease in bullying. Just 15% of public schools reported incidents of student bullying at least once a week in the 2019-20 school year, compared to 23% in 2009-10. 

TEXAS OFFICIAL: UVALDE SHOOTER DRIVEN BY SOCIAL MEDIA FAME, 'ABHORRENT' BEHAVIOR WENT UNCHECKED FOR MONTHS

As students spend more time on social media though, cyberbullying has been on the rise, increasing from 8% a decade ago to 16% in 2019-20, according to the report. 

"The involvement of young bullying victims in recent suicides and school shootings has also heightened concerns regarding the public health implications of bullying," the authors of the report wrote. 

The National Center for Education Statistics uses a broad definition for school shootings, including any incidents in which a gun is brandished on school property or any time that a bullet strikes school property. 

Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school. 

Oxford High School is shown in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, where authorities say a student opened fire at the school.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

School safety has come under increased focus in recent months following a spate of shootings across the United States. 

A gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School last month in Uvalde, Texas, leaving 19 children and two adults dead. 

Last November, a sophomore at Oxford High School in Michigan allegedly shot and killed four of his classmates. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 