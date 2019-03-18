Expand / Collapse search
School employee resigns after racial tirade caught on video

Associated Press

EAST HAVEN, Conn. – A woman caught on video using racial epithets in an argument at a Connecticut supermarket has been identified as a school department employee who resigned after the video went public.

The white woman is heard using a slur multiple times and spitting during an argument with a black couple in the East Haven, Connecticut, store.

The New Haven Register reports that Hamden Public Schools Superintendent Jody Goeler identified the woman as Corinne Terrone. The district in a statement says Terrone, who was a clerk in the central office, resigned.

It isn't clear what led to Friday's confrontation.

Police say they're aware of the altercation but haven't received a complaint.

The Register says no one appeared to be inside Terrone's New Haven home Saturday. A listed number for her had been disconnected.