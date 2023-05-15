San Francisco woman named Thor Kill sentenced to prison for possession of bomb-making supplies, ammunition

A San Francisco woman named Thor Kill was sentenced last week to two years in prison after authorities seized a large ammunition supply, bomb-making supplies and gun parts from a storage unit.

Kill was convicted of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

Authorities discovered Kill's social media posts that supported Nazis and mass shootings, Fox San Francisco reported. The posts also featured equipment used to make ammunition.

"This case reminds us just how much we can protect public safety by working together," Jenkins tweeted. "The successful operation in this case took vast quantities of ammunition and explosives off the streets making our community safer."

During a search of Kill's home and storage unit, authorities found thousands of rounds of live ammunition, 87 firearm magazines, 125 pounds of explosive powder and other manufacturing equipment used to produce ammunition.

She was arrested in April 2021. After serving prison time, Kill will serve probation for four years and is banned from possessing firearms and ammunition.