Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco
Published

San Francisco woman named Thor Kill sentenced to prison for possession of bomb-making supplies, ammunition

Kill was found with 87 firearm magazines, 125 pounds of explosive powder and other bomb-making supplies

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
San Francisco suspects rob 61-year-old man at gunpoint: video Video

San Francisco suspects rob 61-year-old man at gunpoint: video

Two armed San Francisco suspects stole a 61-year-old man's expensive necklace while he was working in his garage. They held the man at gunpoint while his son was in the garage. (Source: FOX 2 San Francisco)

A San Francisco woman named Thor Kill was sentenced last week to two years in prison after authorities seized a large ammunition supply, bomb-making supplies and gun parts from a storage unit.  

Kill was convicted of possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said. 

Authorities discovered Kill's social media posts that supported Nazis and mass shootings, Fox San Francisco reported. The posts also featured equipment used to make ammunition. 

BAY AREA RESIDENTS TURN TO ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO STOP CRIME AMID BURGLARY SURGE, POLICE SHORTAGES

File photo of an ammunition stock pile

FILE- Ammunition found by police when they searched the home of an alleged serial burglar. A San Francisco woman had thousands of rounds and bomb-making supplies when she was arrested in 2021, authorities said.  (Tulsa Police Department)

"This case reminds us just how much we can protect public safety by working together," Jenkins tweeted. "The successful operation in this case took vast quantities of ammunition and explosives off the streets making our community safer."

SUSPECTED JULY 4 PARADE SHOOTER HAD BOMB-MAKING MATERIALS IN APARTMENT, WARRANT CLAIMS

During a search of Kill's home and storage unit, authorities found thousands of rounds of live ammunition, 87 firearm magazines, 125 pounds of explosive powder and other manufacturing equipment used to produce ammunition. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was arrested in April 2021. After serving prison time, Kill will serve probation for four years and is banned from possessing firearms and ammunition. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.