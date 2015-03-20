San Francisco police searching for who killed outreach worker in front of kids at playground

Investigators are trying to identify a gunman who fatally shot a San Francisco outreach counselor in broad daylight in front of dozens of kids attending a summer camp.

San Francisco police say Allen Calloway was leading a group of kids, including his 10-year-old son, in a dodgeball game at Herz Playground in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood when a man walked up and shot him several times on Friday afternoon.

The 32-year-old Calloway died at a hospital.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting. Calloway was a former gang member, but friends and colleagues say he had turned his life around following a drug conviction in 2007.

The city has temporarily closed the playground. Grief counselors are being made available for the kids who witnessed the shooting.