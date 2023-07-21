Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco
Published

San Francisco man punches store owner in the face after being told to stop urinating on street

The San Francisco small business owner says he 'didn't see it coming'

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A small business owner in San Francisco was allegedly punched in the face after he told a man to stop urinating in front of his store.

Peterson Harter, the owner of Sandy's, a restaurant that serves the New Orleans-inspired sandwich, muffulettas, told FOX 2 that the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, when he heard some type of commotion outside the business.

When Harter saw a man allegedly urinating in front of his business, he stepped in to confront the man.

Harter said that he went out and yelled at the man and then got punched.

SF crime

Peterson Harter, owner of Sandy's, a restaurant which serves the New Orleans-inspired sandwich, muffulettas, told FOX 2 that the incident happened on Wednesday at around 5 p.m. when he heard some type of commotion outside the business. (KTVU)

"Didn't see it coming," he said.

The punch left Harter with a cut on his forehead in addition to a bruised eye.

"I'm not willing to just let someone start urinating in the middle of the street, walking belligerent with a beer in his hand," Harter said. "That's just not the right behavior for this city." 

SF restaurant

Sandy's serves New Orleans-inspired sandwiches. (KTVU)

According to the employee who initially encountered the man, Sophia Crosetti, he has never been seen in the area.

"It's scary that someone all of a sudden resorts to violence like that," she said. "And it's not representative of this community."

Carter said that it was "worth" getting punched in the face if it brings the conversation surrounding violence to light.

"I don't want him to go to jail. I want him to go do 100 hours of community service, cleaning up the streets in Haight street," Harter said.

