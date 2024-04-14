San Francisco jails on lockdown, request help from National Guard amid attacks on deputies

Two San Francisco County jails were placed on lockdown Sunday afternoon and a request for help from the National Guard was issued as officials reported that attacks against jail deputies are on the rise.

"Recent incidents have shocked the community, including a sharp rise in prisoner fights, attacks on prisoners by other inmates, and injuries to both civilian employees and deputy sheriffs. These dangerous incidents underscore the pressing need for intervention to ensure the safety and security of all within the jails," The San Francisco Deputy Sheriff's Association (SFDSA) said in a statement on Sunday.

Sheriff officials reported that since March 29, at least seven staff members have been injured by inmates, including two who sustained serious injuries.

The SFDSA association's president, Ken Lomba, demanded that San Francisco city leaders request the deployment of the California National Guard to assist with staffing issues.

"I am writing to urgently address the escalating violence within the San Francisco Jails, a situation that demands immediate action," the letter read. "Given the severity of these challenges, I demand that you immediately request deployment of the California National Guard to temporarily supplement our current staffing levels."

Lomba explains that a crisis that has been worsening since 2020. He says the SFDSA stresses that the City and Sheriff’s Office must act swiftly to address this pressing issue and bolster safety and security within the jails.

In the letter, the SFDSA claimed 2023 saw at least 240 reported incidents of prisoner fights, a 58% increase from 2022, and that the reported attacks on inmates against other inmates rose 79% over the same period.

"As the situation in San Francisco County Jails reaches a critical point, the SFDSA’s demand for increased staffing and National Guard support raises a crucial question: ‘Will Mayor London Breed and President of the Board of Supervisors Aaron Peskin prioritize the hiring of more deputy sheriffs and the deployment of the California National Guard?’" Lomba asked.

Lomba reiterated that the safety and well-being of deputies, inmates, and the community hang in the balance.

"It is imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to address staffing shortages and ensure a safer environment for all," Lomba said.

Due to the lockdowns, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office announced that visitations, programs, and services have been canceled.

"Attacks on deputies directly affect the safety of everyone in jail including our staff, community members who work in the jail, and the incarcerated," the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

However, officials said normal operations should resume next week.

"We are actively investigating these incidents to ascertain their root causes and any potential correlation. It is imperative that we identify and address the factors contributing to these assaults to prevent future occurrences," the sheriff's office wrote.