San Francisco rapper says 'diss track' on Mayor Breed, crime drew 'threats from someone extremely powerful'

Chino Yang, a San Francisco-based rapper and restaurant owner, released a "diss track" calling out Democrat Mayor London Breed for allowing the city to become a lawless "zombie land."

"London Breed, you ain't nothing but a clown," Yang raps in the song, titled "San Francisco Our Home." "When we really needed you, you ain’t never been around. You done turnt this great city into a zombie land."

His song, released on YouTube on Dec. 13, shows footage of thefts, break-ins and violent assaults in San Francisco while Yang wears a shirt that reads, "Stop Asian Hate."

"I’m sick and tired of dealing with the phony-a-- liberals," Yang raps in another part of the song. "They acting like they care but never treated us as their equal. My people have been here for over 200 years, so save your fake sympathy and your crocodile tears."

Yang said that the constant break-ins into his restaurant Kung Food have made it difficult for him to provide for his family in a "city without law and order." In July, local news outlet KRON reported that his business has been broken into or vandalized seven times since 2020.

The rapper also referenced country singer Jason Aldean's hit, "Try That in a Small Town" and demanded justice for "Grandpa Vicha and lil Jasper," a reference to the "high-profile killings of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee and 2-year-old Jasper Wu," according to the New York Post.

Breed, the NAACP and other San Francisco officials were expected to hold a press conference calling for Yang's music video, which has received over 10,000 views on YouTube, to be taken down, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

But Yang released an apology video Tuesday on his Instagram account, with text on the screen reading, "A formal apology for spreading misinformation about our beloved Mayor London Breed," along with a poll asking, "Should the elected officials be held accountable for the Crime& Homelessness in our City?"

He acknowledged, "the song openly criticized the mayor, the incompetent city officials, the crime and the homelessness," but claimed that he had received "threats from someone extremely powerful" with allies in national politics and seemed to be apologizing to protect his "loved ones."

"I'm simply a civilian," Yang said. "So for the sake of my family and my loved ones and my close friends, I'd like to openly and publicly make an apology regarding my actions and what I say in the video. I had no idea this extremely powerful individual had so much emotional attachment to London Breed. So with that being said, I am sorry for my ignorance. I am sorry for my foolishness and impulsiveness. I should have been more informed about what she had done for our city."

Breed's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Yang, who is known for an appearance he made on the popular show "The Rap of China," has about "320,000 followers on Weibo," a Chinese social media app, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

He told the San Francisco Standard on Wednesday he would remove his video from social media. As of publication, the video was still on YouTube.

Yang did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.