San Francisco beating of 70-year-old Asian woman: Police seek 11-year-old, 3 other young suspects

Multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News Saturday they are seeking an 11-year-old boy and three other young suspects in a brutal attack on a 70-year-old Asian woman in San Francisco last weekend.

The vicious assault was captured on video, but no suspects are in custody.

Authorities said that an 11-year-old Black boy was an active participant, as well as a 13-year-old Black girl.

A 14-year-old Black girl is seen kicking the woman in the head in the Anza Vista neighborhood.

A Black male who just turned 18 is also being sought.

Two other suspects were allegedly associated with a group involved in a string of robberies and were reportedly nabbed in Oakland, California.

One anonymous law enforcement source told Fox News that even if the juveniles are caught, their identities will remain sealed.

The 18-year-old is the only individual who could possibly face serious charges in the matter.

"They just think they can do this and get away with this. And they can. They’ve been doing it. Where are the parents that should be not allowing this behavior? And if they aren’t, who is going to do something about it?" the source asked.

The San Francisco Police Department would not confirm any updates to Fox News, citing an active investigation.

"They used their fist to hit my head multiple times and then they pulled me down and kept kicking me," the elderly woman, who wanted to be identified as Mrs. Ren, told KGO last week through an interpreter.

Fearing COVID-19, Sunday marked what her daughter said was one of the first days Mrs. Ren had left home.

The assault happened in the hallway of her apartment complex, where the juveniles asked for the time.

She refused to give up her iPhone 7 to the group, attempting to escape to a nearby elevator.

"They got really mad and pulled me down," Mrs. Ren said, according to the station.

Footage shows that she attempted to retreat to the hallway but was unable to close the door.

The suspects then returned to steal her keys and continue the attack.

"I never expected this to happen to us, even though we saw a lot of reporting," said the daughter, Mrs. Zheng.

Anti-Asian hate crimes and attacks have cropped up around the city and nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic's start.

The family hopes this story can serve as a cautionary tale to others in the community.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.