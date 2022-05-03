Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

San Antonio robbery suspects allegedly lured victims to location, stole their car and led police on a chase

Both suspects were charged with aggravated robbery

By Paul Best | Fox News
A pair of men in their early 20s allegedly lured two women to a location in north San Antonio in the early hours of Tuesday morning, then tied up one of the victims and stole the other one's car before leading officers on a chase, according to the San Antonio Police Department. 

Both suspects, whose identities have not been released, were eventually arrested and are now facing charges of aggravated robbery. 

When the women arrived at the apartment complex, one of them went inside and was tied up with zip ties by the suspects, who then went outside and stole the other victim's car, according to a preliminary report by the San Antonio Police Department. 

Officers were called to the scene and soon located the stolen car, which Fox 29 San Antonio reports was a burgundy Cadillac. 

San Antonio Police Department officers were able to apprehend the suspects in a nearby neighborhood after they crashed the stolen vehicle. 

San Antonio Police Department officers were able to apprehend the suspects in a nearby neighborhood after they crashed the stolen vehicle.  (San Antonio Police Department)

When they tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspects sped off but crashed the car and ran into a nearby neighborhood, where they were apprehended by police around 4:30 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department emphasized that it is an ongoing investigation and they are still trying to straighten out what happened. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 