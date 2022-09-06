Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

Salt Lake City’s heat wave breaks all-time record for September

Salt Lake City recorded a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking its previous September record of 100 degrees

Associated Press
A heat wave that's baking parts of the U.S. West has broken the all-time September temperature record for Salt Lake City, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The weather service recorded a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit at Salt Lake City International Airport. That's the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874.

The previous record high for September was 100 degrees.

Salt Lake City, Utah, reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Sept. 5, 2022, breaking its all-time temperature record for September.  

The weather service said the dangerous heat wave would continue through Wednesday. Authorities warned people who work outside to take precautions and to never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE SETS HOMES ABLAZE, FORCES EVACUATIONS

Police in neighboring Idaho were investigating the weekend death of a baby girl who was left in a car as temperatures in the region soared.

In California, state officials warned that the chances of power outages will grow in coming days as the heat intensifies.