Crime
Published

Salman Rushdie stabbing: New York DA wants witness names withheld until trial

Salman Rushdie is still recovering from the stabbing at a New York literary event while his alleged attacker has pleaded not guilty

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Salman Rushdie's suspected attacker pleads not guilty Video

Salman Rushdie's suspected attacker pleads not guilty

Fox News correspondent Bryan Llenas reports on 'Fox Report' the latest details on author Salman Rushdie's condition as well as more on the suspect.

Prosecutors in upstate New York asked a judge Wednesday to withhold the names of witnesses from the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie until the trial nears. 

During a court appearance by Hadi Matar, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt requested a protection order be placed for the witnesses and asked for an additional 70 days to present evidence to the defense, the Jamestown Post-Journal reported. 

He said the request stems from his office receiving more than 30,000 files of evidence from law enforcement agencies, the Erie Times-news reported.

BILL MAHER REACTS TO SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACK: DON'T COME AT ME WITH 'ISLAMOPHOBIC' TO SHUT OFF ISLAM DEBATE

  • Hadi Matar stabbing suspect in court
    Image 1 of 4

    Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

  • Salman Rushdie
    Image 2 of 4

    Salman Rushdie at a media appearance in New York.  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, archivo)

  • Pakistani Salman Rushdie protesters
    Image 3 of 4

    Pakistani demonstrators protest Salman Rushdie in 2007. (Arif Ali/AFP )

  • Salman Rushdie taken to a helicoptor
    Image 4 of 4

    In this still image from video, author Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter for transport to a hospital after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP Photo)

"We total it to be 90 days from the arraignment," Schmidt said following a hearing Wednesday at Chautauqua County Court, the newspaper reported. "We are required by statute to declare trial readiness by 90 days, otherwise a defendant can be discharged from the county jail."

Fox News has reached out to the district attorney's office and the county public defender. 

Matar, who has pleaded not guilty, allegedly attacked Rushdie during an Aug. 12 lecture at the Chautauqua Institution education center. Schmidt reportedly noted that Matar may have been motivated by a $3 million bounty placed on Rushdie by the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Iran.

The fatwa was issued after Rushdie authored "The Satanic Verses," a book banned in Iran since 1988 and is considered blasphemous by some Muslims. 

"There’s nothing that’s been provided to us to show that the Iranian government is actively supporting the attack on any supporters of Mr. Rushdie who may come forward to testify," Matar's public defender Nathaniel Barone said during his opposition to Schmidt's motion, according to the Post-Journal. 

Iran has denied any responsibility for the attack against Rushdie.

Iran denies responsibility for Salman Rushdie stabbing Video

A court hearing has been scheduled for Friday over the matter. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.