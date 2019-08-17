California woman who slapped Trump supporter during 2017 rally convicted of battery

A California woman accused of slapping a Trump supporter during a Make America Great Again rally in Orange County more than two years ago has been convicted, prosecutors said.

Jessica Aguilar, 23, of Sacramento, was found guilty Wednesday of one misdemeanor count of battery for slapping a man twice across the face during the March 25, 2017 rally at Bolsa Chica State Beach.

According to The Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Aguilar was sentenced to 20 days in jail, 10 days of community service, and three years of probation. Prosecutors said Aguilar’s jail sentence will be “vacated” if she completes community service.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office does not condone random acts of violence,” Orange District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. “With political dissension on the rise across the country, it is important to remember that right to protest is afforded to everyone; no one has the right to commit an act of violence against someone because they don’t agree with their views. If someone chooses to commit violence, they will be prosecuted.”

The March 2017 rally, which drew about 2,000 participants, turned violent after counter-protesters tried to block Trump supporters from marching on the state beach, the Orange County Register reported at the time.

Three of the counter-protestors were charged with felonies for allegedly spraying pepper spray at Trump supporters.