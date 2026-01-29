Russian man convicted of assault after Barron Trump reported attack to London police from US

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian man was convicted in London on Wednesday of assaulting his girlfriend last year after the attack was reported to police by Barron Trump, who said he witnessed the beating on a video call from the U.S.

Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, was convicted after admitting he was jealous of his girlfriend's friendship with the 19-year-old son of President Donald Trump.

Barron Trump told investigators he had placed a late-night FaceTime call to the woman, whom he had met on social media, and was startled when the call was briefly answered by a shirtless man.

"That view lasted maybe one second and I was racing with adrenaline," Barron Trump said. "The camera was then flipped to the victim getting hit while crying, stating something in Russian."

CHICAGO MAN ACCUSED OF STABBING, CHOKING UK WOMAN THEN CALLING DAD FOR LAWYER FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER

The call ended seconds later. Barron Trump immediately contacted London police, pleading for help as a dispatcher pressed him for details about the victim.

"I don’t think these details matter, she’s getting beat up," Trump said on the recording. When he hesitated, the dispatcher replied: "If you want to help the person, you’ll answer my questions clearly and precisely."

Police went to the address on Jan. 18, 2025, and arrested Rumiantsev, a London-based receptionist.

At trial in Snaresbrook Crown Court, Rumiantsev was acquitted of rape and choking related to the night Barron Trump called police, as well as a separate rape and assault allegation from November 2024.

BARRON TRUMP REPORTEDLY SAVED WOMAN'S LIFE AFTER WITNESSING VIOLENT ASSAULT ON FACETIME CALL

The jury, however, convicted Rumiantsev of assault and perverting the course of justice after evidence showed he sent the woman a letter from jail urging her to retract her claims.

Rumiantsev testified that he was jealous of Barron Trump but said he also felt sorry for him, believing his girlfriend had led Trump on. Defense attorney Sasha Wass argued Trump did not know the woman had a boyfriend and questioned how much he could have seen in just a few seconds of video.

Justice Bennathan instructed jurors to treat Trump’s account cautiously because he did not testify and was not cross-examined. Trump's statements to police and investigators were admitted through recordings and written correspondence.

"He could have been asked whether he actually saw the assault or whether he jumped to that conclusion based on her screams," the judge said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rumiantsev is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.