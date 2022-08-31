Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said.

The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, the blaze was threatening 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported, citing the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The wildfire has destroyed one residence and two mining structures since a lightning strike sparked the blaze on Aug. 17, officials have said.

OREGON GOVERNOR DECLARES STATEWIDE EMERGENCY AS WILDFIRE SPREADS

More than 1,300 firefighters are working the blaze with additional personnel arriving. Crews from California are working with the Oregon State Fire Marshall on structure protection, including areas east of the fire, where it is most active, officials said.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for dozens of homes near the towns of Rand and Galice. Lower level evacuations are in effect for some surrounding areas.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High temperatures and shifting winds in the next several days are expected to increase fire danger and cause the blaze to become more active, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.