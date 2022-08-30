Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire grows to nearly 11,000 acres, strike teams from California join to battle blaze

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon has scorched nearly 11,000 acres as fire crews from California joined to battle the fast-spreading blaze, officials said Monday.

The Rum Creek Fire grew to 10,709 acres late Sunday, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said.

Earlier on Sunday, the fast-growing wildfire had nearly doubled in size to 8,404 acres from an estimated 4,700 acres on Saturday, officials previously said.

The agency said has mobilized 135 of its firefighters and that four strike teams from California were called in to assist with containing the fire.

"Firefighters are making good progress protecting homes, other buildings, and establishing control lines to contain the Rum Creek Fire’s spread," fire officials said.

Crews were building a primary containment line to protect the community of Galice. Other measures included installing sprinkler kits and using hand tools to remove vegetation to better protect homes and buildings from any encroaching flames, the agency said.

The wildfire has destroyed one residence and two mining structures since a lightning strike sparked the blaze on Aug. 17, officials said. A 25-year-old firefighter, identified as Logan Taylor, was killed the following day when he was struck by a tree.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

Officials said that evacuation orders will remain in place as the fire grows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.