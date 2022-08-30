Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon
Published

Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire grows to nearly 11,000 acres, strike teams from California join to battle blaze

Rum Creek Fire burning remote part of southwest Oregon

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon has scorched nearly 11,000 acres as fire crews from California joined to battle the fast-spreading blaze, officials said Monday.

The Rum Creek Fire grew to 10,709 acres late Sunday, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said.

Earlier on Sunday, the fast-growing wildfire had nearly doubled in size to 8,404 acres from an estimated 4,700 acres on Saturday, officials previously said.

The agency said has mobilized 135 of its firefighters and that four strike teams from California were called in to assist with containing the fire.

OREGON GOVERNOR DECLARES STATEWIDE EMERGENCY AS WILDFIRE SPREADS

The Rum Creek Fire ignited in southwest Oregon on Aug. 17 after a lightning strike, fire officials have said.

The Rum Creek Fire ignited in southwest Oregon on Aug. 17 after a lightning strike, fire officials have said. (Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal)

"Firefighters are making good progress protecting homes, other buildings, and establishing control lines to contain the Rum Creek Fire’s spread," fire officials said.

Crews were building a primary containment line to protect the community of Galice. Other measures included installing sprinkler kits and using hand tools to remove vegetation to better protect homes and buildings from any encroaching flames, the agency said.

The wildfire has destroyed one residence and two mining structures since a lightning strike sparked the blaze on Aug. 17, officials said. A 25-year-old firefighter, identified as Logan Taylor, was killed the following day when he was struck by a tree.

Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said that evacuation orders will remain in place as the fire grows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.