Robert Kraft video from Florida spa suppressed by judge

A Florida judge ruled Monday that video purporting to show New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex acts at a massage parlor is inadmissible at the 77-year-old's forthcoming trial on misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution.

Judge Leonard Hanser wrote that Jupiter police did not follow proper procedures after installing hidden cameras which secretly recorded Kraft visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa twice this past January and did not do enough to minimize the invasion of privacy of customers who did nothing wrong.

Hanser's decision capped a multi-day pre-trial hearing punctuated by occasional bad-tempered exchanges between prosecutors and Kraft's legal team. The state is expected to appeal.

Kraft, who has owned the Patriots since 1994, is one of 25 men charged with paying between about $50 and $100 for sex at the day spa. He has pleaded not guilty, but issued a public apology for his actions.

Kraft and others were arrested as part of an undercover operation said to be carried out by detectives who watched videos of customers inside the spa. If they saw a customer have sex with an employee, they said they would relay that information to officers in the parking lot and nearby. The officers would follow the customer until he allegedly committed a traffic violation and then stop him, getting his identification so he could be charged later with soliciting a prostitute. The customers were not told at the time that they had been seen inside the spa.

Attorneys for Kraft argued that a warrant authorizing the video surveillance never should have been granted, saying it had no instructions on how to protect innocent people from being caught up in the sting.

"You had people looking at these videos who had no idea what they were doing ... none of the criteria made sense," Kraft attorney William Burck said earlier this month. "That's not because they are bad people. They didn't have instructions. If you have no instructions, the warrant has to go."

Detectives testified that they switched to a different video feed if an innocent customer was getting a legitimate massage. They also said that in several cases where lights in the massage room were turned off, no charges were filed against the patrons even though the detectives strongly suspected sex acts were going on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.