Rob Smith says violent protests hurt Black business owners and Black citizens the most

Turning Point USA spokesperson Rob Smith on Wednesday reacted to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., that prompted civil unrest.

“I am absolutely mortified by the video of that shooting. I want answers. I think that somebody definitely needs to be held accountable, but, I do not know or I do not think that these people should be destroying these communities and committing violence in this way,” Smith told "Fox & Friends."

Smith said that the uncle of Blake urged people not to protest violently.

“He said that he wants them to demand justice and they will get justice but it has to be done in a peaceful way,” Smith said.

KENOSHA VIOLENCE: 3 SHOT, INCLUDING 2 FATALLY IN ANOTHER NIGHT OF UNREST

Kenosha police are searching Wednesday for a suspect seen on video armed with a long gun after a shooting late Tuesday killed two people and wounded a third.

The deadly violence broke out during the third night of civil unrest since 29-year-old Blake, a Black man, was shot at close range by city police officers, leaving him partially paralyzed.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith said Americans cannot continue to destroy their own communities violently over and over again.

“We do not win in this way,” Smith said.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.