Rittenhouse judge rejects prosecutors' request for increased bail, new warrant

A Wisconsin judge squashed calls for Kyle Rittenhouse’s bail to be increased as the Illinois teen awaits trial in connection with a deadly triple shooting at a protest in Kenosha, Wisc., in August.

Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder also declined to issue a new arrest warrant that prosecutors sought after accusing him of violating the terms of his release by moving. Last week, they asked the judge to issue a new arrest warrant and increase Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond by $200,000.

The 18-year-old's defense team said he moved to a "safe house" after receiving threats, and defense attorney Mark Richards argued that revealing the new location would put the teen and his family at risk.

Last week, defense attorneys said in court filings they would give the court his new address if prosecutors agreed to keep it a secret – but assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger refused to make that promise.

Judge Schroeder ordered Rittenhouse to give the court his new address Thursday. But he also agreed to keep it sealed -- handing prosecutors another defeat.

"Most people out on bond, we don't know where they are," he said during the hearing, WISN reported, telling Binger that the teen’s address "has nothing to do with you."

The shooting left Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber Dead and severely injured Gaige Grosskreutz. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have said it was in self-defense, maintaining that he only fired his rifle after being attacked from behind.

After turning himself in, he told investigators that he had been hit in the head and neck with a baseball bat and skateboard, according to police records. Video circulating online shows scenes from the encounter.

It happened during a protest over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, which left him paralyzed.

Rittenhouse, who pleaded not guilty in January, faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.