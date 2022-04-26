Rhode Island teacher told 'all 5' classes how Musk's Twitter buyout is worst thing ever

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Rhode Island teacher is under fire after tweeting that he explained to all five of his classes that Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is the "worse thing that could have happened."

"Of course I explained to my students in all five of my classes today why Elon Musk buying off Twitter is the worse [sic] thing that could have happened," Enrique Sanchez tweeted Monday afternoon. "No individual and especially wealthy elites should be given these types of opportunities to buy off social media platforms."

Sanchez’s Twitter bio shows he works at Central High School in Providence and is running as a "Leftist Candidate for Rhode Island State Representative." Fox News Digital could not confirm what classes he was teaching at the school.

"The Anti-Capitalist came out today," Sanchez reportedly added in a follow-up tweet according to screenshots circulating on the platform. It appears that tweet was deleted.

He has since garnered pushback on social media, with commenters pointing out that other companies are owned by one billionaire and arguing Sanchez should stick to teaching, "not proselytizing."

Sanchez has previously come under fire for other tweets, including last year after he tweeted critical messages concerning the school district’s health clinics. He was working as a substitute teacher at the time and said he was removed from one Providence high school and transferred to another due to him offending a parent with his tweets, the Providence Journal reported at the time.

Providence Public Schools did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on his most recent tweets.

News broke Monday that Twitter’s board unanimously accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer to take the company private. Musk, who has described himself as a "free speech absolutist," had criticized the social media site last month for failing to uphold free speech.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement later Monday.

The announcement has set off a torrent of outrage among liberals, with many threatening to leave Twitter over the buyout.

"Many thanks for the knowledge and sharing over the past ten years or so. If Musk takes over Twitter I will be off within a few hours. Might be just as well for my well being but I’ve learned a lot of valuable stuff from many of you. Thank you all," Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean tweeted. His account shows it is no longer active.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.