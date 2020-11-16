Residents tell Atlanta police rise in crime makes them sick and tired

People who have made Atlanta their home are telling the police that they are sick and tired of the crimes plaguing their neighborhoods, according to a report.

Police addressed those concerns and their plans to fight back against those who break the law at a virtual meeting Thursday held by the Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Some of the concerns of the community members that were discussed included speed racing, carjackings and homicides throughout the city, according to the station.

While trying not to make an excuse for the increase in violence, Deputy Police Chief Celeste Murphy said that what is happening now is happening in other major cities.

“More often than not it’s involving people that are acquainted with each other,” Murphy told the meeting.

Murphy and the other police officials on hand said that one thing that is contributing to the spike in violence is the number of weapons on the street.

“A lot of our car break-ins are netting weapons in these type of crimes,” Murphy said, according to the station.

Police said thieves have stolen nearly 1,000 firearms from vehicles in the city in 2020, the station reported.

Council President Felicia Moore told Fox News Monday that she was unavailable for an interview in response to an email seeking comment.

Emails seeking comment from other Atlanta officials were not immediately returned.

They include Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, District 7 City Council member Howard Shook and At Large City Council members Michael Julian Bond, Matt Westmoreland and Andre Dickens.