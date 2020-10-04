Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

1 dead after 6 shot, including 2 kids, in Atlanta convenience store shooting

All victims were described as "alert conscious and breathing" at Star Discount Food before being taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

One man has died after six people, including two juveniles, were shot Sunday afternoon at a convenience store in Atlanta, according to a report.

All victims were described as "alert conscious and breathing" at Star Discount Food before being taken to area hospitals for treatment.

One of the kids is listed in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said the suspect fired shots into a crowd following a fight between two women.

A female has been detained after the shooting.

Preliminary reports give little additional details behind the overall circumstances of the shooting.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Trending in US