Repeated downpours may inundate southern US with 10 to 20 inches of rain over next few weeks



Areas of the southern United States ravaged by abnormally frequent downpours during the beginning of August can expect encore performances into early next week.

Houston’s Intercontinental Airport recorded over 7.5 inches of rain through the first eight days of August, which is over 900 percent more than their normal precipitation typically received during that span.

Multiple rounds of unsettled weather will slide eastward from the southern Plains through the Deep South and into the Carolinas on a seemingly daily basis into next week.

While not every location will get hit with storms each day, the probability for this to happen will be much higher than what is typically seen in August.





The boundary separating dry and cool air to the north from warm and humid air to the south that has been the focal point for weak storm systems to move along is forecast to remain virtually stationary into next week.

“Due to the front in the area, daily showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread than just the common hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms more typical of summer,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

“However, one aspect of the persistent storms common to the summer months is that they will still occur mainly during the afternoon and early evening,” Adamson added.

The slow-moving, drenching thunderstorms will threaten to ruin outdoor plans, force cancellations of sporting events and chase beach-goers back indoors.

More importantly, any storm can create a rapid reduction in roadway visibility in a matter of seconds and increase the risk for vehicles hydroplaning as roadways rapidly turn slick and wet.

Ponding of water can occur on large stretches of interstates 10, 20, 26, 30, 55, 65, 85 and 95, leading to major travel delays.

Blinding downpours will also threaten to ground and/or delay flights over a large network of the nation’s largest airports, such as Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

If any particularly intense storm sits over a certain location for an extended amount of time, more rain can fall in just a few hours than what typically occurs in an entire month.

Although there may be a decline in the coverage of daily thunderstorms for a day or two, likely from Friday into Saturday, thunderstorms will ramp up again across the Southeast by early next week.

Areas hit repeatedly by the most intense storms may receive 10 to as much as 20 inches of rainfall in the span of a few weeks.

The excessive amounts of rain expected could prevent water from receding in flooded neighborhoods, hampering cleanup efforts for residents trying to recover from home and property damage.

In addition, tourists and residents alike should monitor the track and future intensity of 99L currently over the open waters of the central Atlantic.

“While it looks like 99L will remain well off the coast, this disturbance will be monitored for possible changes in track and for the possibility of development into a tropical system that could bring an enhancement in moisture to areas close to and along the Atlantic coastline,” according to Adamson.