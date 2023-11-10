Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Remains of newborn baby found at Massachusetts recycling center for second time this year

This was the second infant found dead at the facility this year

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
close
The remains of a newborn baby were found at a Massachusetts recycling plant Thursday, police said. 

In April, the remains of a newborn baby girl were found at the same recycling facility.

According to a statement from the Plymouth County District Attorney's office, the Rochester Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 10:40 a.m. from Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester.

Police said that a worker at the recycling facility reported they found "what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products."

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE FIND BABY GIRL'S REMAINS IN RECYCLING FACILITY

Zero Waste Solutions

The baby girl's remains were found at the Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility in Rochester, Mass. (Google Maps)

"The caller reported that infant remains were found within a trash collection that was trucked to the facility for disposal," Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Police said that all processing was stopped as authorities responded to the facility.

The Rochester Police Department, pictured, Massachusetts State Police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident. (Google Maps)

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Massachusetts has taken over jurisdiction and will determine the cause of death, the district attorney's office said.

TEACHER STRIKE CANCELS SCHOOL FOR SOME 5,500 MASSACHUSETTS STUDENTS

A similar incident happened at the same facility April 27, when the remains of a baby girl were discovered.

Authorities determined that that child had been dead for at least a week, and was placed in the trash stream at a facility on Martha’s Vineyard.

"The baby was within a trash collection that appears to have originated from Martha’s Vineyard and was shipped to that facility for disposal," state police said in an April 29 statement.

There are no additional details about the incident at this time.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.

