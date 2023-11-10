Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts

Teacher strike cancels school for some 5,500 Massachusetts students

Salary hikes are Andover, MA teachers' main point of contention

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 10

Hundreds of teachers went on strike in Andover, Massachusetts, on Friday morning, with contract negotiations set to resume in the afternoon.

Classes were canceled for the district’s roughly 5,500 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade after a Thursday night vote by the Andover Education Association to go on strike.

A negotiation session between the union and the Andover School Committee led by a state-appointed mediator was scheduled for 2 p.m.

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

Andover, Massachusetts schools were closed Friday as unionized teachers picketed for higher wages.

"Nobody wants to be out here, we want to be in the classrooms, we’re passionate about teaching and delivering services, but it has been made so difficult by the district to do that effectively," Matt Bach, a high school history teacher and union president, told NBC10 Boston.

The district said it has offered 23% raises for starting-level teachers and 11% for top-level teachers over three years. The union is pushing for 16% raises for all teachers over three years. Wages for instructional aides also have been a sticking point.