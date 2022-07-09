Expand / Collapse search
Pearl Harbor
Published

Remains of Ohio Navy fireman identified 80 years after Pearl Harbor

The Ohio Navy fireman was one of the 429 crewmen who died in the attack

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Ohio Navy Fireman 1st Class Beoin H. Corzatt's remains were finally identified eight decades after he was killed on the USS Oklahoma in Pearl Harbor.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency made the announcement on Friday that he was accounted for on Dec. 17, 2020.

Ohio Navy Fireman 1st Class Beoin H. Corzatt from Arcanum, Ohio was killed in the attacks of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Ohio Navy Fireman 1st Class Beoin H. Corzatt from Arcanum, Ohio was killed in the attacks of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

On Dec. 7, 1941, Corzatt was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. Corzatt was from Arcanum, Ohio and was 24-years-old.

The ship was struck by several torpedoes, causing it to capsize, which claimed the lives of 429 crewmen, including Corzatt.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of those involved in the historic Pearl Harbor attack.

The recovered remains were then interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries in Hawaii. In September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) removed the remains and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.

  • Newspaper clipping
    Image 1 of 3

    Newspaper clippings from Arcanum, Ohio, announcing the missing remains from the Pearl Harbor attack (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Newspaper clipping from Arcanum, Ohio sharing Beoin H. Corzatt's missing remains from the Pearl Harbor attack. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

  • 1947 Newspaper clipping
    Image 3 of 3

    Following the attack on the USS Oklahoma, Navy personnel conducted an exhaustive search looking for the remains of those missing.  (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

AGRS then buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.

The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time.

A military board classified the unidentified bodies in October 1949, including Corzatt. 

To identify Corzatt’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

Corzatt's name is on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. 

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Corzatt will be placed in his final resting place on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Punchbowl.

