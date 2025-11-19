Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New Jersey

New Jersey police sergeant, former Dem mayor allegedly drugged, sexually assaulted child he met online

Jersey City police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno, 44, is facing multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault at an Englewood home

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey police sergeant and former Democratic mayor is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted a child he met online, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Jersey City police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a statement.

The alleged assault occurred earlier that day at a home in Englewood, New Jersey, authorities said.

Investigators allege LaBruno contacted a juvenile on a social media app, arranged a meeting, and went to the victim’s home while they were alone.

FORMER FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER ARRESTED FOR TRAVELING TO MEET CHILD FOR SEX: AUTHORITIES

Jersey City police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno

Jersey City police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno, a former Democratic candidate for state legislature, was charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a child he met online, prosecutors in New Jersey said. (Andrew LaBruno/Facebook)

A criminal complaint viewed by The New York Post said that LaBruno sprayed "an unknown substance into his hand" before "placing it over the victim’s mouth and nose, causing the victim dizziness."

The complaint said the victim became "physically helpless" from being drugged, at which point LaBruno allegedly carried out the sexual assault, according to the report.

It’s unclear who called 911, but responding officers found the victim suffering from "cognitive impairment" inside the home, the complaint states.

EX-OFFICER SENTENCED FOLLOWING ARREST FOR GROPING ONLYFANS STAR IN VIDEO WHILE ON DUTY

Jersey City police vehicle

Andrew LaBruno has been employed with the Jersey City Police Department for nearly 26 years, according to his 2025 campaign website for state assemblyman. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Authorities said LaBruno was taken into custody after investigators determined they had probable cause, based on statements made at the scene — captured on body camera — and corroborating physical evidence.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

LaBruno, a 26-year veteran of the Jersey City police, ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for the state Assembly in New Jersey’s 39th District earlier this month.
He previously served on the Dumont Borough Council and was mayor of Dumont from 2020 to 2023.

Andrew LaBruno speaking into mic

Jersey City police Sgt. Andrew LaBruno, 44, ran as a Democrat to represent District 39 in the New Jersey General Assembly, but lost in the election on Nov. 5. (Andrew LaBruno/Facebook)

Prior to his recent political campaign, LaBruno served on Dumont's Borough Council in 2018 and as the mayor of Dumont from January 2020 to December 2023.

He is currently being held without bail in the Bergen County Jail. The Jersey City Police Department has suspended him without pay, according to local outlets.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

LaBruno, who is married with two children, has also been involved in coaching youth sports through Dumont Recreation, according to his campaign website.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Jersey City Mayor's Office and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, but did not hear back by time of publication. 
Close modal

Continue