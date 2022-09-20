Expand / Collapse search
Record heat in Plains, Southeast to bring low triple-digit high temperatures

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 3 storm

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
Record-breaking heat is gripping parts of the continental U.S. 

High temperatures will range from the 90s to the low 100s from the lower and central Plains and across the Southeast. 

A number of daytime record high temperatures will be broken on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Potential record high temperatures on Tuesday

Potential record high temperatures on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona has strengthened to a major Category 3 storm. 

Rain totals in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona

Rain totals in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Fiona (Credit: Fox News)

While now north of Puerto Rico and moving over the Bahamas, the storm is still pulling moisture behind it, and rounds of rain can be expected for Puerto Rico until Wednesday morning. 

Flood alerts through Tuesday night in Puerto Rico

Flood alerts through Tuesday night in Puerto Rico (Credit: Fox News)

Flood advisories will remain in place for the U.S. territory until Tuesday evening. 

The forecast track for Hurricane Fiona

The forecast track for Hurricane Fiona (Credit: Fox News)

Fiona's storm track will turn to the northeast on Tuesday and move toward Bermuda. 

The storm will stay far off the U.S. coast, but choppy seas and rip currents will be seen up and down East Coast beaches. 

