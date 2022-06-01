Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley to get unconditional release, judge confirms

Hinckley will be released June 15, according to a court order

By Jake Gibson , Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
John Hinckley, the would-be assassin of President Ronald Reagan, will receive an unconditional release from prison, a federal judge has confirmed.

Hinckley, 67, attempted to assassinate Reagan in 1981. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman announced Hinckley will be released on June 15. The judge previously announced in September that Hinckley would be released so long as he remained in good behavior, which he has.

John Hinckley, Jr. mugshot in on March 30, 1981.

John Hinckley, Jr. mugshot in on March 30, 1981. (Photo courtesy Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images)

"If he hadn’t tried to kill a president he would have been released unconditionally a long time ago," Judge Friedman said at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

