Georgia

Rapper Quando Rondo racks up DUI, reckless driving charges in Georgia

Rondo, real name Tyquian Bowman, is already facing other felony charges at state, federal level

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 7

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rapper Quando Rondo has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving in Georgia, where he was already facing felony charges in state and federal courts.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, was arrested by police on the two misdemeanor charges Tuesday in his hometown of Savannah, according to Chatham County jail records. He was released on a $4,600 bond.

Bowman was charged last year with state drug and gang charges in Chatham County Superior Court and with federal drug charges in U.S. District Court.

BUSINESS PARTNER OF JAM MASTER JAY, MEMBER OF INFLUENTIAL HIP HOP GROUP RUN-DMC, TESTIFIES IN COURT

Bowman's attorney, Jonah Pine, told WTOC-TV the latest charges stem from a wreck last July in which Bowman crashed his car into another vehicle. Prosecutors said that emergency responders at the scene gave Bowman a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.

Quando Rondo

This jail booking photo previously released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Georgia, shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. (Chatham County Sheriffs Office via AP)

Pine said prosecutors were going "an extra mile to heap more nonsense onto Quando Rondo."

The crash happened less than a month after Bowman was indicted in the state case Prosecutors accused him of being a manager of an illegal street gang and conspiring with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Federal prosecutors brought their own case in December, charging Bowman with conspiring to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles "I Remember" and "ABG" led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, "QPac," in 2020. His follow-up album, "Recovery," came out in March.