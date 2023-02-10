Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

Raleigh police release video of stun gun use before man died in custody

Associated Press
Police in North Carolina police released body camera footage on Friday that shows the arrest of a man who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him.

Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at a hospital after being confronted and handcuffed by officers in a south east Raleigh neighborhood early Jan. 17, according to the report by Police Chief Estella Patterson.

One of the videos begins with an officer arriving on scene, with Williams already on the ground and officers kneeling over him. He can be heard moaning.

NORTH CAROLINA SERGEANT, FORMER DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT IN VIOLENT 2022 ARREST

Police have said Williams was stunned three times as officers sought to take him into custody.

The report said officers initially approached Williams as he sat in the driver's seat of a parked car. An officer observed an open container of alcohol and marijuana in the car. Police tried to arrest him for possession of a controlled substance after they found a folded dollar bill with white powder in his pocket, the report said.