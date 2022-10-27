Expand / Collapse search
Rain forecast in South as severe storms pass through Plains

Wet weather expected in Northwest; cold front moves across East

Julia Musto
Julia Musto
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 27

There is a slight risk of severe storms for the southern Plains through Friday.

More rain is in the forecast for the South until Saturday morning.  

Weather forecast across the U.S.

Weather forecast across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Northwest remains active, with several systems moving into the region, bringing rain and mountain snow. 

The Northwest rain forecast

The Northwest rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures have cooled off a bit as a result of a cold front moving across the East.

