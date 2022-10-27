Rain forecast in South as severe storms pass through Plains
Wet weather expected in Northwest; cold front moves across East
There is a slight risk of severe storms for the southern Plains through Friday.
STORM ROSLYN IN MEXICO HAS KILLED AT LEAST 3 PEOPLE
More rain is in the forecast for the South until Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, the Northwest remains active, with several systems moving into the region, bringing rain and mountain snow.
Temperatures have cooled off a bit as a result of a cold front moving across the East.