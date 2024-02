Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Texas woman visiting New York City for the first time wound up stunned and bleeding from her nose after a belligerent woman tore through a Manhattan puppy store over the weekend, kicking cages, swatting cellphones and slapping her across the face as staff escorted her out the door.

Adding insult to injury, she appeared to spit at the stunned victim before storming out the exit.

The smack, which reverberated loudly on cellphone and surveillance video, shocked bystanders in the packed store.

Video shared by Citipups Chelsea shows the raging woman kicking at kennels with puppies inside, swatting at a store manager's cellphone as he attempts to record the encounter and cold clocking the random bystander on her way out.

The store has released a clear photo of the suspect, wearing a dark winter coat and a pink purse, in the hope that she is arrested.

WATCH: Video shows NYC woman attack puppies, tourist in pet store

And they were kind of like, ‘Oh hell no. In Texas we don’t let people get away with that.’ And I was like ‘Well, welcome to New York.’ — Emilio Ortiz, store manager

The NYPD said it received a report of an assault at the shop around 3:45 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, whom store manager Emilio Ortiz told local media is from Texas and was visiting New York for the first time, suffered a bloody nose and facial swelling.

"So she was a tourist, and it’s, like, imagine being your first day in New York, you’re just walking around all of sudden some crazy person just assaults you," he told the New York Post.

"Her friend was there, too, and her friend called her husband, who’s a cop in Texas, and I was kind of like tongue in cheek saying to her even if they arrest this lady, they’re probably going to let her go tomorrow," he added, taking a swipe at the Big Apple's lenient bail laws and approach to criminal suspects. "This is the way New York has been operating right now."

Ortiz told Fox News Digital that staff felt bad for the victim, who was bleeding but did not have to go to the hospital.

The suspect escaped on foot and had not been arrested as of Tuesday evening.