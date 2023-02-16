Raging 5-acre Florida fire burns plastic pots outside Kissimmee nursery plant warehouse

Firefighters are responding to a massive industrial fire in Kissimmee, Florida, that broke out behind a manufacturer of plastic nursery and greenhouse supplies, just a few miles away from Walt Disney World.

Osceola County Fire Rescue officials said they responded to a call that came in around 2 a.m. Thursday morning about a fire behind a Nursery Supplies, Inc., plant at 2050 Ave. A. Officials said about two acres of pallets that had plastic planters on them were set ablaze before spreading into a five-acre inferno.

No firefighters or civilians have yet been harmed as workers were evacuated from the area. The plant itself is not ablaze and first responders have worked to slow the fire's progress, officials said.

At a press conference Thursday, Deputy Chief Jon Haskett with Osceola County Fire said about 75 firefighters from Orange County, Osceola County, and Kissimmee are working to put the fire out. The operation is expected to last several hours.

Haskett said fire crews are using water and foam to get the fire under control. He added that there was likely a propane tank explosion inside the area, but all other tanks have been secured.

The chief said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Images captured by Fox 35 Orlando show billowing smoke rising into the air.

Fire officials said they are monitoring the air quality because of the large plumes of smoke containing hazardous chemicals from the burning plastic. Chief Haskett recommended that individuals with breathing issues in the area remain inside for now.

The nursery supplies plant is about 13 miles from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.