Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Florida driver rescued from fiery crash by Flagler sheriff's deputies, good Samaritans

The driver was found trapped inside the car and the passenger was found lying in the road outside the vehicle.

Matteo Cina
By Matteo Cina | Fox News
close
Florida sheriffs and firemen rescue civilian from fiery wreckage Video

Florida sheriffs and firemen rescue civilian from fiery wreckage

Florida sheriffs and firemen rescued a civilian from a fiery car crash on Sunday.

The following file contains graphic imagery and video.

A driver was rescued from a burning, crashed car following the quick actions of two Flagler County deputies and Good Samaritans, officials said. 

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in front of the Toms Gibbs Chevrolet on State Road 100 East in Palm Coast, Florida. 

Deputies said the car had crashed into the back of a semi-truck and caught fire.

FLORIDA OFFICIALS RELEASE VIDEO OF PEOPLE BEING RESCUED FROM 400-FOOT-TALL ICON PARK RIDE AFTER IT LOSES POWER

The driver was found trapped inside the car and the passenger was found lying in the road outside the vehicle, deputies said. 

Flagler County Sheriff's rescue a civilian trapped in a fiery wreck

Flagler County Sheriff's rescue a civilian trapped in a fiery wreck (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Flagler County Sheriff's rescue a civilian trapped in a fiery wreck

Flagler County Sheriff's rescue a civilian trapped in a fiery wreck (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

Flagler County Corporal Barnett used a fire extinguisher to help put out the flames seen billowing from the hood of the car. Deputy Pierre and Good Samaritans also assisted and were able to remove the driver from the car

Soon after the rescue occurred, Flagler County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene to extinguish the flames and take over the treatment of the patients. Both occupants were transported to a local hospital. 

VIDEO SHOWS DOG IN TURKEY BEING PULLED ALIVE FROM RUBBLE 5 DAYS AFTER EARTHQUAKE

"I commend our deputies and the citizens that assisted and likely saved the driver’s life,"Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "Working as a team and using a fire extinguisher to slow the spread of the fire and forcing the door open, they were able to gain access to the driver before the vehicle was engulfed in flames."

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 